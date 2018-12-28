Donald Stone

Donald E. Stone 71, of West Branch died Wednesday, December 26, 2018 at the Parkview Manor in Wellman. A celebration of life will be held Saturday, December 29, 2018 at 11:00 AM at the Beatty Funeral Home in Washington, with Pastor Nancy Sutherland officiating. Burial will follow with full military honors at the Cottonwood Cemetery in Wayland. The family will greet friends from 10 – 11AM Saturday at the funeral home. A memorial fund has been established for Iowa City Hospice.

Donald E. Stone was born on January 24, 1947 in Washington, Iowa, the son of Eugene V. and Mary (Davison) Stone. He graduated from Washington High School and entered the United States Army in 1966 where he served until 1992. He was a mechanic in the service and after retiring he worked as a mechanical supervisor at Carousel Motors in Iowa City. On May 21, 1967 he was united in marriage to Kristin Wade in Washington. Donnie was an outdoorsman who enjoyed hunting, fishing, trapping and watching old westerns. Before graduation from High School, Donnie was a star athlete on men’s leagues in both baseball and softball.

Survivors include his wife Kristin of West Branch, daughter Teri Stone, son Craig Stone of Iowa City, one granddaughter Bridget Stone, a niece Kim Crossett, two nephews: Michael and Chad Allred and three sisters-in-law: Rita (Barney) Shultz and E. Marlene (Allen) Jones both of Ainsworth and Shirley Wade of Wayland.

Preceding Donnie in death were his parents and two brothers: Bill Allred and W. Leon Stone.