Donald Eugene Garrett

Donald Eugene Garrett, 85, of rural Douds, IA passed away Tuesday, October 16, 2018 at the Good Samaritan Society in Ottumwa, IA. Funeral services will begin at 10:30 on Monday, October 22, 2018 at the Living Hope Bible Church in Eldon, IA with Pastor Mark Clark officiating. Burial will be in the Iowaville Cemetery near Selma immediately following the service. Visitation will be on Sunday, October 21, 2018 from 2:00 p.m. until 4:00 p.m. at the Cranston Family Funeral Home in Eldon.

Donald Eugene Garrett was born on February 9, 1933 near “Turkey Scratch” in rural Jefferson County to Leo and Hazel Crow Garrett. He grew up on the family farm where he learned the value of hard work and developed an interest in horses. Don started his schooling in a one room country school and completed his education in Selma, graduating with the class of 1951. Shortly after graduation Don married the love of his life, Lois Ann Reisch. They became the loving parents to three children; Diana, Dennis, and Tony. Don supported the family by working at Morrells, Douds Stone and the Rock Island Railroad, as well as trucking for Frank Caves and Ben Shinn. He was also a lifelong farmer. Don was known for many things, such as his kindness and work ethic, but most of all he was known as a great horseman. He and his team were involved in many events, including plowing with horses and driving a six-horse hitch through the Milwaukee Circus Parade. He was also a member of the Country Magazine- Reminisce Hitch Ride across America and a loyal exhibitor at the Midwest Old Threshers reunion. Don and his team were two-time World Percheron Congress Farm Team Champions and was inducted into the Draft Horse Hall of Fame at the Iowa State Fair. Throughout the years Don became well known for skill with horses and it led to many great friendships that would last a lifetime. Don’s love for horses was second only to his love for his family. He cherished their time spent together and will be deeply missed by his family and the many who called him friend.

Don was preceded in death by his parents, his loving wife, Lois (d. 2014) and three siblings, Phyllis McIntosh, Maynard “Bo” Garrett, and Leo Jr. Garrett.

Left to share his story are his children, Diana (Gale) Swan of Libertyville, IA, Dennis Garrett of Batavia, IA and Tony (Cari) Garrett of Floris, IA; four siblings, Pat (Don) Ludwig of Webster City, IA, Lillian (Stan) Curtis of Mt. Pleasant, IA, Phillip (Cathy) Garrett of Bloomfield, IA, and Billy Garrett of Burlington, IA; one brother-in-law, Floyd McIntosh; seven grandsons, seven great grandsons, and five great granddaughters, as well as many extended family and a host of friends.