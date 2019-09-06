Donald E. Long (final arrangements)

Donald E. Long, 83, of Mt. Pleasant, died Thursday, September 05, 2019 at Arbor Court in Mt. Pleasant.

The funeral service for Mr. Long will be 11:00 AM Tuesday, Sept. 10 at the Calvary Baptist Church, 809 E. Mapleleaf Drive, Mt. Pleasant. Pastor Matt Reno will officiate. Burial will be in the Trinity Cemetery, rural Mt. Union, with military honors conducted by the Henry County Honor Guard. Friends may call from 12 Noon to 4 PM on Monday at the Kimzey Funeral Home, 213 North Main Street, Mt. Pleasant, Visitation with the family present will continue from 5-8 PM at the Calvary Baptist Church.

Those considering an expression of sympathy may direct memorials to Calvary Baptist Church or Great River Hospice. Online condolences may be directed to www.kimzeyfuneralhome.com.