Donald Carruthers

Donald E. Carruthers, 87, of rural Keosauqua, Iowa passed away peacefully at his home on July 3, 2018. He was born on August 3, 1930 in Keosauqua, Iowa to Fred and Ina Harness Carruthers. Don spent 40 years working at Keosauqua Light and Power, retiring as superintendent. He always said that he received a world of education in the engine room. Don loved dogs, horses and coon hunting. He trained hunting dogs, broke horses and enjoyed showing quarter horses. He once took fifth place with a stud horse in the Kansas City Royal Championship Horse Show. Don was known for always having a story to tell and his excellent sense of humor. He will be greatly missed by his friends and family.

He is survived by his spouse, Rhonda Dickinson of Keosauqua; five sons, Bud (Joan) Carruthers of West Burlington, Iowa, Sam (Linda) Carruthers of Hanover, Pennsylvania, Donald Ray (Debbie) Carruthers of Birmingham, Iowa, Paul Carruthers of St. Petersburg, Florida, Jack (Pauline) Carruthers of Keosauqua; eight grandchildren; 13 great-grandchildren; 6 great-greatgrandchildren; 3 sisters, Freda Thornton of Middletown, Iowa, Francis Sells of Monmouth, Illinois, and Dorothea Russell of Burlington, Iowa.

He was preceded in death by his parents; 5 siblings, Jack Carruthers, Howard Carruthers, Arlene Shannon, Evelyn McCracken, Jim “Red” Carruthers; and a daughter-in-law, Kathryn Carruthers.

Funeral services will be at 10:30 a.m. on Friday, July 6, 2018 with Rev. Bill Shewmaker officiating. Visitation with the family present will be from 5-7:00 p.m. on Thursday, July 5, 2018 at Pedrick Funeral Home in Keosauqua. Memorial contributions in Donald’s honor may be made to HCI Hospice of Mt. Pleasant.