Donald “Butch” Kobs (final arrangements)

Donald Paul “Butch” Kobs, 85, of Danville, died Friday, October 5, 2018 in West Point.

According to his wishes, his body has been cremated and inurnment will be held at Fulton Cemetery, Cairo at a later date. Condolences may be sent to Dawn Taylor, 2653 East Sheridan Avenue, Des Moines, Iowa 50317. Online condolences may be left at www.elliottfuneralchapel.com.

