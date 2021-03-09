Don Messer

Donald L. Messer, 84, of Mount Pleasant, died Monday, March 8, 2021 at his home.

Visitation will be Thursday, March 11, 2021 from 3-6:00 pm at Olson Powell Memorial Chapel. Family will be present from 3-5:00 pm. Please remember to social distance and masks are required. A graveside service will be held at 10:30 am, Friday, March 12, 2021 at

Forest Home Cemetery with Father Ken Messer officiating. In lieu of flowers a memorial fund has been established for EveryStep Hospice. Olson-Powell Memorial Chapel is caring for arrangements.

Born, July 23, 1936, in White Oak Iowa, Donald Lee was the son of James Harlan and Alice Josephine (Roach) Messer. He was a graduate of Mt. Pleasant High School. Don served in the US Navy. On July 9, 1955, Don married Marcia Rae Ross at First United Methodist Church in Mt. Pleasant. Don worked for Rheinschmidt Floor Covering and later began Messer Ceramic Tile working on his own.

Don was a member of the St. Michael’s Episcopal Church and the Moose Lodge. He loved going to Branson on Table Rock Lake. He spent time mushroom hunting and enjoyed NASCAR races, Cubs games, and the Iowa Hawkeyes. He especially enjoyed time with family.

He is survived by his son, Doug (Dee) of Kodak, TN; a daughter, Coree (Donald) Eland of Mt. Pleasant; two grandchildren, Jeremy (Brittany) Eland and Randee (Zach) Duncan and three great-grandchildren, Kenley Elise Eland, Lennox Nicole Eland, and Bralee Radon Duncan; two brothers, Marvin (Sandy) Messer of Burlington, and James (Roma Jean) Messer of Mt. Pleasant and one sister, Marilyn Rheinschmidt of Burlington, IA.

Preceding Don in death were his parents; his wife Marcia; three sisters, Betty Smith, Wanda Bair, Lola Swan and one brother Delmar Messer.

The family would especially like to thank Everystep Hospice for all their care and support during this time.