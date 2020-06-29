Domestic Call Results in Drug Charges

On June 21st, 2020, at approximately 3:50 p.m. the Henry County Sheriff’s Office was called to the 2100-grid of Hickory Avenue for a disturbance/civil issue between a man and a woman. Deputies arrived and began to investigate the situation. During the investigation, information was learned of a marijuana grow on the property. The Henry County Sheriff’s Office applied for search warrants for the property. Several marijuana plants, marijuana in excess of a pound, and drug paraphernalia were located during the execution of the warrants. Peter Barton, 52 of Mount Pleasant, has been charged with two (2) counts of Controlled Substance Violations, D-Felony, and eight (8) counts of Drug Tax Stamp Violations, D-Felony.