Domestic Assault Arrest

On December 16, the Henry County Sheriff’s Office received a 911 call about a physical altercation taking place in the 2400 grid of Brandon Lane. Deputies responded to the location and began an investigation into the incident.

From the incident Derek Brake, 21, Mt. Pleasant was arrested for Domestic Abuse Assault (Impeding Air or Blood Flow)-Class D Felony, and Domestic Abuse Assault Causing Bodily Injury-Serious Misdemeanor.

Brake had initial appearance with a Magistrate Judge on the following morning and was held on $5000 bond.