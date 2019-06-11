DISPLAY AND CONTEST AT DOVER MUSEUM

On display through the month of June at the Dover Museum, New London, are wedding dresses, the earliest being worn in 1904. As not all wedding dresses were white or ivory, come see what colors some 20th century brides selected. Many styles of dresses are represented and even the undergarments of one bride!.

A cash prize will be given to the person who correctly matches the most names of the young ladies with the dress she wore. The contest runs through June 30th. There is no admission charge and the museum is handicap accessible. Open hours are 1-4 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.