Diana J. Burdette, 71, of Donnellson, Iowa passed away Wednesday, December 11, 2019 at the University of Iowa Hospital, Iowa City, Iowa.

She was born January 22, 1948, in Keokuk, Iowa, the daughter of Donald and Lotus (Fett) Burdette.

Diana is survived by her father Donald of Donnellson. She is also survived by two nephews and several cousins.

She is preceded in death by her mother, sister, Carol, and her nephew. Diana worked at the Donnellson Health Center in Donnellson. She enjoyed taking walks.

Her body has been entrusted to Schmitz Funeral Home for cremation.

A private burial will take place at the Embury Cemetery.

A private burial will take place at the Embury Cemetery.

The Schmitz Funeral Home of Donnellson is assisting the family with the arrangements.