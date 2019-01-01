Diabetes Education Review Course offered on January 10th at HCHC

Henry County Health Center’s Diabetes Team will be offering a Diabetes Review Course on Thursday, January 10, 2019. The course will be conducted from 1:00 to 3:00 p.m. and will be held in Suite 25 at HCHC. On the day of the course, please register at the HCHC Registration Desk before proceeding to the class. Suite 25 is located on the second floor off the Main Lobby

Call the HCHC Diabetes Education Center, at 319-385-6518 by Noon on January 9th to sign up.

The program is open to anyone who has Type 1 or Type 2 diabetes and has completed the 10-hour diabetes classes.

The HCHC Diabetes Education Center has earned Iowa State Certification. It has also been awarded Recognition from the American Diabetes Association, which assures that it has met the National Standards for Diabetes Self-Management Education Programs. HCHC’s Diabetes team offers Certified Diabetes Educators through the National Certification Board for Diabetes Educators.

For more information, or to sign up for the course, contact the HCHC Diabetes Education Center at 319-385-6518.