Details of Jefferson County Chase

On September 6 at approximately 1 pm hours, a Jefferson County Deputy attempted to stop a vehicle on Highway 34 westbound at mile marker 213. The vehicle failed to stop for the deputy who had his fully marked patrol vehicle and all emergency lighting and siren activated.

The suspect vehicle exited the highway at exit 212, and proceeded south on Highway 1. The pursuit then went out onto county gravel roads and eventually back to Fairfield. The vehicle continued through Fairfield and into Leisure Living where the driver was apprehended.

Arrested was Phillip Morgan Argo Jr, 36 of Fairfield Iowa. He was charged with felony eluding and weapons charges, as well as numerous traffic offenses up to and including excessive speed, eluding, reckless driving and operating on a suspended driving license.

Argo is being held in the Jefferson County Jail on a $10,000.00 bond. Investigation continues and further felony weapons charges are pending.

Assisting the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office was the Fairfield Police Department.