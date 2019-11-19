Deputy Hurt in Crash

On November 18 at 12:16 p.m., the Iowa State Patrol was called to assist with a motor vehicle crash on DMC Highway 79 west of Jimtown Road, between Middletown and Lake Geode, in Des Moines County.

The crash occurred between a semi tractor-trailer and a Dodge Durango driven by a Des Moines County Sheriff’s Office Deputy.

Early investigation shows that Des Moines County Deputy Lieutenant Clint Williams (51 years old), while on duty, was eastbound on DMC Highway 79 when he crossed over into the westbound lane of traffic. At the same time a semi pulling a grain trailer was westbound driven by Larry Fraise (60 years old). Lieutenant Williams struck the semi in the rear driver side of the tractor unit.

Lieutenant Williams was airlifted to the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics. Mr. Fraise was uninjured.

The Iowa State Patrol will be conducting the Technical Investigation for the crash. Another agency that assisted on scene was the Danville EMS.