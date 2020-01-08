Denver G. Kerns Sr. (final arrangements)

Denver G. Kerns Sr., 84, of New London passed away on Monday, January 6, 2020, at the New London Specialty Care Center in New London.

Denver was born on October 1, 1935, in Gore, Virginia, the son of Edgar Robert Lee & Grace Mae (Yost) Kerns. He was united in marriage to Naomi Harris on September 2, 1995, in Hancock, Maryland. Denver was a past fire chief for the Needmore Volunteer Fire Company in Pennsylvania. Denver was a member of the Fulton County CB Radio Club and was a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter day Saints. He was a truck driver and received the safe driver award from the American Trucking Association and the Fireman of the year award. He served his country in the United States Army during the Korean War. He enjoyed fishing, working on small engines, roller skating, and being a mentor and role model to many people.

Denver is survived by his wife Naomi of New London, his children, Sharon (Jerry) Mellott, Sheila (Jason) McFadden both of Needmore, Pennsylvania , Denver (Buddy) Kerns of Waynesboro, Pennsylvania, Jeff (Terry) Johnson of New London, Jenifer (Rob) Ramsey of Dana Point California, his brother Ronald Kerns of Canby, Oregon, and his sisters, Margaret (Wallace) Combs of Stanton, Virginia, Janet (Dave) Staigerwald of Berlin Maryland, and Anna (John) Laffoon of Canby, Oregon, 10 grandchildren and 11 great grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his parents, his daughter, Deanna Harr, his first wife, Ann Kerns, and his brothers, Irvin Kerns, Landon Kerns and Elmer Kerns.

Funeral services will be held on Friday, January 10, 2020, at 10 a.m. at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter day Saints, 1104 North Palm Ave. Mt. Pleasant. The family will receive friends from 5 to 7 p.m. on Thursday at the Murphy Funeral Home in Mt. Pleasant. Burial will be in the Burge Cemetery at New London. A memorial has been established in his memory.

