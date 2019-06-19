Dennis William Brumm

Dennis William Brumm, age 66, formerly of New London, Iowa, passed away Sunday, June 16, 2019 at St. Mary’s Medical Center in San Francisco, California. Brumm, who carried the family trait of Marfan’s Disease and who in 1998 suffered a rare Type B aortic dissection, lived a gracious life.

Born September 4, 1952 at the Burlington Hospital, Burlington, Iowa, he was the son of William (Bill) Lett Brumm and Hattie Leota Walker. Dennis was raised in the New London community, where he attended school graduating with the Class of 1970. He played basketball for the New London Tigers in high school. A strong academic student, he is also remembered for his musical abilities as an accomplished pianist.

After high school, Dennis attended Iowa State University. While at ISU, Dennis began working for Hach Chemical Company of Ames before the company moved to Loveland, Colorado in 1978. It was at this time, Brumm moved to San Francisco where he worked for Sales Corporation of America, a licensed marketing firm for 20th Century-Fox Television Studios, working specifically with marketing the television show, M.A.S.H. By 2005, Brumm was recognized as a veteran political activist within the State of California.

Following his aortic dissection, Dennis decided to take up a quiet hobby to keep him busy but also to preserve his family history and his link to the state of Iowa. He became the family historian, collecting Iowa and family records and building one of America’s premier family history websites. At the time of his passing, he had linked 59,503 family members dating back to the 16th century.

Dennis was preceded in death by his parents. He is remembered by his cousins and friends in the Henry County, Louisa County, and Des Moines County area.

As per his request, there will be no services. Memorials may be directed to the Dover Museum, 213 W. Main, New London, IA 52645 or the Louisa County IA Historical Society, 609 Hwy. 61 N., James L. Hodges Ave., Wapello, IA 52653. Written memories may be sent to his cousin, Joy Lynn Conwell, 2917 Clayton, Salem, Iowa 52649, to be placed within the family history collection.