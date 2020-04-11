Dennis Royal Bedford

Dennis Royal Bedford, 81, of Mt. Union, died Thursday, April 9, 2020 at his home. He was born August 17, 1938 in Fort Dodge to Gilbert Royal and Annabelle Lee Adams Bedford.

He was a graduate of Harcourt High School and served in communications in the Army during the Vietnam conflict.

He was a self-employed accountant working mainly in the AG industry.

He was a member of Allis Connection Club; collected Allis Chalmers gas engines; loved farm toys and antique gas engines; and enjoyed attending Allis Chalmers shows and Old Threshers every summer.

Survivors include three sons, Wayne (Angela D.) of Grand Rapids, Michigan, Curt (Kelly) of San Antonio, Texas and Ron of Sun City, Arizona; five grandchildren; one great-granddaughter; two brothers, Gene Bedford of Aubrey, Texas and Duane (Cindy) Bedford of Russell, Iowa; and nieces, nephews and cousins. Besides his parents, he was preceded in death by one sister Gwen.

According to his wishes, his body has been cremated and there will be no formal services, keeping in accordance with Governor Kim Reynolds executive order during the COVID-19 health crisis.

Elliott Chapel of New London is assisting the family. Online condolences may be left at www.elliottfuneralchapel.com.