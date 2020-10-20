Dennis Rice

Dennis Rice, 64, of Winfield, passed away on Sunday, October 18, 2020 at Mercy Hospital in Iowa City. A Celebration of Life for Dennis will be held at a later date. A memorial has been established in Dennis’ name for expenses. Memorials may be sent to Loretta Rice, 211 North Oak Street, Winfield, Iowa 52659. Online condolences may be left to the family at www.sandhfuneralservice.com. Snyder & Hollenbaugh Funeral & Cremation Services of Winfield, formerly The Honts Funeral Home, is caring for Dennis’ arrangements and his family. Dennis Rice was born on February 12, 1956 in Mediapolis, Iowa the son of Harold Melvin and Mildred Doris (Loper) Rice. Dennis attended Mediapolis Community Schools. On June 7, 1975, he was united in marriage to Loretta Boline in Morning Sun. Dennis worked at as a carpenter for many years and enjoyed building different things. He also enjoyed fishing, hunting, watching NASCAR, working on automotive projects with his nephews and especially spending time with his grandchildren.

Dennis will be deeply missed by his wife, Loretta; sons, Traves (Haley Timmerman) Rice and Josh (Hope) Rice; grandchildren, Eli, Evan, Esme, Dante, Chloe and one on the way; siblings Daryl (Denise) Rice of Mediapolis, Rose Hicks of Burlington, Sandra (Ronald) Powell of Burlington and Daniel (Gail) Rice of Burlington and several nieces and nephews.

Dennis was preceded in death by his parents and siblings, Robert, David, John and Hazel.