Dennis Crawford

Dennis Crawford, 71, New London, died Tuesday, May 21, 2019 at home.

According to his wishes, his body has been cremated. There will be a celebration of life at 1:00 on June 1st at the New London Community Center with Pastor Rod Cooper officiating. A memorial has been established for New London Fire and Rescue. Online condolences may be left at www.elliottfuneralchapel.com.