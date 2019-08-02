Denmark Tractor Ride

Denmark, Iowa. Do you own a tractor or like to watch tractors? Join us for a fun filled day that includes a tractor ride, worship service and lunch on Sunday, August 18th starting in Denmark, Iowa. We are looking for tractor drivers to join the tractor ride, individuals to cheer them on, or come and enjoy lunch and fellowship.

The day will start with a worship service at 10:00 AM at the Denmark Congregational Church. Tractor trailer parking will be available near the church for those who need this service, courtesy of Pork & Vickie Beach.

Following the worship service, a free-will donation of a maid rite lunch will be served in the church basement. The proceeds will be split between the Denmark Fire and Rescue Department who is an all-volunteer fire and medical response department for the Denmark and surrounding area and the Fort Madison School Lunch Program.

The school lunch program provides assistance to those students that sit on the edge of qualifying for free or reduced lunches. These students are often from families that have to make hard decisions and school lunch is often left off the list of necessities. Therefore, though the students are still offered the side dishes, their entree is insufficient for their nutritional needs.

According to Tracy Winheim, event organizer, after the lunch, the ride will head west on Highway 16 from Denmark and go to Middletown. It is approximately 40 miles round trip and is all on hard-surface roads. “My goal is to have this become an annual event and the proceeds benefit area organizations.”

Participants going on the ride will register themselves, any riders and their tractor that morning at the church. The tractor drivers must follow the Iowa rules of the road, have a valid driver’s license, and be at least 16 years old. The tractors themselves must be capable of going at least 12 miles per hour, have a slow-moving sign on the back of the unit, and must have a full seat for every rider.

There are a number of sponsors for the event who are making it possible for all proceeds raised from the free-will donation meal to go to the charities. These include Farm Bureau Insurance (Larry Holtkamp), Edward Jones (Larry Kelch), Wilken Auto Body (Jason Cooper), Green Bay Bar & Grille (Mike Strom), Wever Junction, Inc (Kim Mabeus), Richers Trucking (The Richers Family), Wever Locker (Scott Pumphrey), Jet Gas (Laurie Riddle) and Ebert Supply (Mark Scott).

For questions on the ride, contact Tracy at 319-470-5123 or tufferpooh@hotmail.com or call the Denmark Church at 319-528-4465.