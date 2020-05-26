Deloris Mae Benge

Deloris Mae Benge, 90, of Mt. Pleasant, died Saturday, May 23, 2020 at Park Place, Mt. Pleasant. She was born Oct. 13th, 1929 in Winfield, IA to Byron Faye and Anna Mae (Woodsmall) McGuire.

She graduated from New London High School in 1947 and married the love of her life, Earl Wayne Benge on April 17th, 1949 in New London, IA. He preceded her in death on March 6, 2014 after 65 wonderful years.

They eventually moved to Mount Pleasant after the birth of their children where she worked various positions including childcare before settling in as the admissions secretary at Iowa Wesleyan College for over 20 years, retiring in 1994.

She was an avid gardener with the greenest of thumbs who could knit, crochet, or sew any project with or without a pattern. She was the keeper of the most delicious recipes from rhubarb pies to her infamous zucchini bread that her grandboys fought over.

She was a woman of great faith, teaching her grandchildren and great grandchildren to know the importance of a relationship with God. She spent decades calling for Calvary Baptist Church of Mt. Pleasant, as well as cooking for their events and teaching Sunday School and AWANAS children’s groups.

There was not a baby or child who didn’t love her as she even had a special bunk-bedroom for her grandkids to stay in! They were spoiled with ice cream, favorite restaurants, trips to Oakland Mills, camping, messy science experiments, toys, and anything else their hearts desired! She never missed a sporting event or school function which sometimes drove grandpa crazy as he would have liked to travel more.

She loved music of all types, especially live music which she and Earl would drive to hear. She was still singing and tapping along to some of her old favorites a week before she passed.

With her kindness and contagious laugh she brought joy to so many. She will be missed by all, a hole left in our hearts that can never be filled. “It’s hard to breathe when your heart yearns so much for someone you know you will have to wait so long to see again”.

She was preceded in death by her parents, her loving husband Earl Wayne Benge, her two daughters Leanna Marie and Rhonda Mae, one brother Wesley (Audrey) McGuire, and two sisters Burnis (John) Smith and Mary (Leo) Lemley. Survived by one son Ronald Wayne (Sandi) Benge, four grandchildren including Tracey (Darren) Shull and Eric (Angie McCall) Benge, and five great-grandchildren: Braden (Abigail) Shull, Ryan Shull, Payton Shull, Kellan Shull, and Abby Benge.

Visitation will be from 9:00 – 5:00 Thursday at Elliott Chapel, New London. The family will not be present. A graveside service will be held at 10:30 Friday at Burge Cemetery with social distancing guidelines being followed. Mr. Bryan Katchay will officiate. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. A memorial has been established for EveryStep Hospice.