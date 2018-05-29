Della Pearl Fett

Della Pearl Fett, 93, of Farmington, Iowa passed away on May 27, 2018 at Great River Medical Center in Burlington, Iowa. She was born on October 28, 1924 in Bentonsport, Iowa to Vaughn and Mary Scott Miller. She married Lynn Albert Fett on January 20, 1945. He preceded her in death. Della was a housewife, she loved to read and do puzzles.

She is survived by two sons, Gary (Sharon) Fett and Roger (Robin) Fett of Bonaparte, Iowa; three daughters, Carla Coulter of Muscatine, Iowa, Nancy Unley of Rock Island, Illinois, Jean (Myron) Helmers of Hillsboro, Iowa; many grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband; a son, Jim Fett; a daughter, Bonita Wolfe; two brothers, Mike Miller, Dondy Miller; and a sister, Bonnie Page.

It was Della Pearl’s wishes to not have any funeral services. A private family burial will take place at Green Glade Cemetery in Farmington, Iowa at a later date. Della requested that there be no flowers. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Farmington EMS and may be mailed to Pedrick Funeral Home, PO Box 455, Keosauqua, Iowa 52565.