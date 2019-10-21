Della Kathryn Taylor

Della Kathryn Taylor, age 90 of Mt. Pleasant, formerly of Lockridge, passed away Sunday, October 20, 2019, at Arbor Court in Mt. Pleasant.

Visitation for family & friends will be 5:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m., Wednesday, October 23, 2019, at Behner Funeral Home.

Graveside service will be 1:00 p.m., Thursday, October 24, 2019, at Hudson Community Cemetery, Hudson, IA.

Memorials may be made to Alzheimer’s Association or Donor’s Choice. Cards and memorials may be mailed to Allen and Julie Nelson, 3053 190th Street, Fairfield, Iowa 52556.

Della was born December 29, 1928, to Joseph and Laura (Fritz) Buckingham. She married Eugene Taylor on January 16, 1954, at Batavia, IA. He passed away January 25, 1989.

Della worked in the Library Science Department at the University of Northern Iowa for 36 years. She has lived in the Lockridge area for 21 years. Della was a very generous giver. She volunteered at the senior site in Lockridge. Some of her interests were crocheting, knitting, camping, fishing and gardening. Being from the Waterloo area if you were to farm, John Deere equipment was a must.

Left to share Della’s memories will be her siblings, Ruth Hoyt of Ottumwa, IA, Edith Gauby of Boise, Idaho, Bernice Ogden of Papillion, Nebraska, Christine Boyenga of Atwater, California and Doris Epperson of Fairfield, IA; many nieces & nephews and great nieces & nephews.

Della was preceded in death by her parents, Joseph and Laura; husband, Eugene; brothers, Glen and Frank Buckingham; sisters, Lois Shook, Helen Neff, Aletha Hay and Carol Nelson (twin).

On-line condolences may be made to the family at behnerfh.com.