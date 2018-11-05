Dee Messer

Delores (Dee) Messer, age 85 of Winfield, died Sunday November 4, 2018 at her home. The daughter of Charles and Mildred (Ostermeier) Spangler, she was born July 16, 1933 at Winfield. On December 26, 1954 she married Charles (Charlie) Messer at Winfield; he died July 18, 2001.

She graduated from Winfield High School and attended Iowa State Teachers College and received a BA degree from Iowa Wesleyan College.

She taught kindergarten for 30 years in Mt. Pleasant at Pleasant Lawn and Saunders. She was a member of Iowa Sate Education Association, National Education Association, Lincoln Hall Club, WACO Womens Club, DAR, and VFW auxillary. She was a member of the Olds United Church of Christ. She enjoyed her family, grandkids, reading, flowers, and watching Iowa sports.

Survivors include; one son Steven Messer (Amy) of Winfield; one daughter Deanne Edgar (Bill) of Crawfordsville; daughter in law Sue Messer of Winfield; seven grandchildren, Luke, Staci, Jennifer, Dylan, Chas, Bryce and Bryan; She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, a son Chuck Messer, and granddaughters Kaylyn and Kelsey.

A memorial service will be held Saturday November 10, 2018 at 10:30 a.m. at the Olds United Church of Christ, Revs. Carl and Elaine Vass officiating. A time of lunch fellowship and visitation will follow the service at the church. Memorials have been established for Every Step Hospice and Winfield First Responders. Honts Funeral Home in Winfield is assisting the family with arrangements.