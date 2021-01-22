Deborah J. ”Deb” (Doggett) Kilbourn

Deborah J. ”Deb” (Doggett) Kilbourn, 72, of Washington, died Thursday, January 21, 2021, at Pearl Valley Rehabilitation Center in Washington. She has been cremated and services will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers a general memorial fund has been established and memorials may be sent to the Beatty Funeral Home: 107 S. 15th Avenue, Washington, IA, 52353.

Deborah Jeanne Kilbourn was born December 27, 1948, in Washington, IA, the daughter of Dale Emory and Phyllis Jeanne (Garrett) Doggett. She graduated from Washington High School. Deborah worked in banking in Des Moines, then in Cedar Rapids and at Keating Steel Fabrication of Washington, IA. On September 20, 1980, she was united in marriage to Randall “Randy” Kilbourn at St. James Catholic Church in Washington. Deb was a member of the Freedom In Christ Fellowship in Kahoka, MO. She loved getting together with family, traveling, and listening to Randy’s band. Deb had a gift for interior design and decorating and was always warm and welcoming.

Survivors include her husband Randy “Elton” of Washington, IA; sister Lynn (Denny) Dougall of Washington, IA; brother Fred (Cheri) Doggett of Washington, IA; several nieces and nephews; brothers-in-law Peter (Jill) Kilbourn of Mt. Pleasant, Mark Krogmeier of Sperry; sister-in-law Carolyn (Harry) Thiele of Omaha, NE; and step mother-in-law Caroline Kilbourn.

Preceding Deborah in death were her parents.