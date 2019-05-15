Deborah “Debbie” Lynn Conrad

Deborah “Debbie” Lynn Conrad, 59, of West Point, Iowa, passed away at 9:15 a.m. Tuesday, May 14, 2019 at St. Luke’s Hospital in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

She was born on August 5, 1959 in Fort Madison, Iowa, the daughter of William and Cecelia (Boeding) Weishaar. On April 30, 1983, she married Clifford Conrad in West Point, Iowa.

Survivors include her husband: Clifford of West Point, Iowa; mother-in-law: Donna Conrad; three sisters: Patricia Tucker of Evansville, Indiana, Judy Watson of Topeka, Kansas and Becky Thomas of Fort Madison, Iowa. Also surviving are several nieces, nephews and cousins.

She was preceded in death by her parents and one brother.

Deb worked for thirty years at DuPont. She was a member of the National Arbor Day Foundation and the DuPont Credit Union. She enjoyed gardening and being outdoors.

Friends may call after 12:00 noon Thursday, May 23, 2019 at Schmitz Funeral Home in West Point, Iowa where the family will receive friends from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m.

A Memorial Service will be held at 11:00 a.m. Friday, May 24, 2019 at Schmitz Funeral Home in West Point with Father Dennis Hoffman officiating.

Following the service, a luncheon will be held at the West Point American Legion.

Burial will be held at a later date at Calvary Cemetery in West Point, Iowa.

In lieu of flowers, memorials have been established in her memory for the West Point Fire and Rescue or PAW Animal Shelter.

Schmitz Funeral Home of West Point is assisting the family with arrangements.