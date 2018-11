Death Ruled Accidental

20-year-old Sadie Alvarado was found dead in a ditch on August 5 in Lee County. Authorities now say her death has been ruled as accidental. Alvarado was a passenger in a car driven by 29 year old Damian Hamann of Morning Sun. Hamann was charged with Leaving the Scene of an Accident Resulting in a Death and will not face any further charges. Hamann previously pleaded not guilty to leaving the scene of a fatal crash.