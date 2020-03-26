Deadline to File County Primary Papers Has Passed

Deadline to File County Primary Papers Has PassedWritten by Theresa Rose on March 26, 2020
According to the Henry County Auditor here are the individuals who have returned papers making them eligible for the June 2 Primaries….
Auditor
Republican incumbent Shelly Barber
Sheriff
Repulican incumbent Richard McNamee
Supervisors (there will be two seats to fill during the 2020 Election)
Republicans:
Blaire Barton
Greg Moeller-incumbent
Debra Savage
Chad White
Kat Zeglen
Democrat:
David Beaber
Gary See is not seeking re-election to the Henry County Board of Supervisors.