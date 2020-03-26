Deadline to File County Primary Papers Has Passed

According to the Henry County Auditor here are the individuals who have returned papers making them eligible for the June 2 Primaries….

Auditor

Republican incumbent Shelly Barber

Sheriff

Repulican incumbent Richard McNamee

Supervisors (there will be two seats to fill during the 2020 Election)



Republicans:

Blaire Barton

Greg Moeller-incumbent

Debra Savage

Chad White

Kat Zeglen

Democrat:

David Beaber

Gary See is not seeking re-election to the Henry County Board of Supervisors.