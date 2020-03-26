Deadline to File County Primary Papers Has Passed

Written by Theresa Rose on March 26, 2020

According to the Henry County Auditor here are the individuals who have returned papers making them eligible for the June 2 Primaries….

Auditor

Republican incumbent Shelly Barber

Sheriff

Repulican incumbent Richard McNamee

Supervisors (there will be two seats to fill during the 2020 Election)

Republicans:

Blaire Barton

Greg Moeller-incumbent

Debra Savage

Chad White

Kat Zeglen

 Democrat:

David Beaber

Gary See is not seeking re-election to the Henry County Board of Supervisors.

 