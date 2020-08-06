Deadline Announced to Add Names to Memorial

September 1st is the deadline to submit a deceased veteran’s name to be added to the Henry County Veterans Memorial prior to Veterans Day 2020

The veteran must meet one of the following criteria: Have been born in Henry County, entered military service from Henry County, OR have lived in Henry County for at least ten years. Honorable discharge papers must accompany the request. There is an application fee of $85.

Applications are available at area funeral homes, at the Veterans Hall, 300 West Monroe, Henry County Veterans Affairs, 106 North Jackson, or by calling 319-385-4983.