Davis County Queen Now State Fair Queen

Hailey Swan, 17, of Davis County was crowned the 2018 Iowa State Fair Queen by John Harms, president of the Fair Board. This year’s ceremony, which marked the 54th anniversary of the contest, took place on Saturday evening at the Anne and Bill Riley Stage sponsored by Pepsi with media sponsor CW Iowa 23.

The daughter of Shane and Kelly Swan of Bloomfield, Hailey was chosen out of the 103 contestants who participated in this year’s competition. All had been crowned queen of their respective county fairs prior to the State Fair.

Kayle Eivins, 17, of Madison County was named first runner-up. She is the daughter of David and Rachel Eivins of Winterset. Second runner-up was Hannah Folkerts, 18, of Bremer County. She is the daughter of Neil and Connie Folkerts. Bailey Ferguson, 18, of Mahaska County was named third runner-up. She is the daughter of Ben and Cara Ferguson of New Sharon.

Brittany Woods, of Polk County, was given the Outstanding Leadership Award. The 18-year-old is the daughter of Steve and Tina Woods of Des Moines. Mariana Gonzalez, 17, of Wright County was given the Personality Plus Award. She is the daughter of Maria Gasca of Eagle Grove.

Queen Hailey, who will reign for the next year, receives a $5,000 scholarship from the State of Iowa Governor’s Office along with a $3,000 scholarship from the Iowa State Fair in addition to her crown, sash and trophy. She also receives a floral bouquet from Boesen the Florist, a $600 gift card to Jordan Creek Mall, a pair of diamond earrings from B. Shannon Designs, a $100 FarmHer Gift Card from FarmHer, cowboy boots from Long Creek Outfitters and an Iowa State Fair Brick from the Iowa State Fair Blue Ribbon Foundation.

The first runner-up earns a $1,500 scholarship and $300 gift card to Jordan Creek Mall; the second runner-up wins $1,000 in scholarship money and a $250 Jordan Creek Mall gift card; and the third runner-up receives a $500 scholarship and $200 Jordan Creek Mall gift card. The Outstanding Leadership recipient wins an $800 Scholarship and a $250 Jordan Creek Mall gift card. The Personality Plus winner receives a $500 scholarship and a $200 Jordan Creek Mall gift card. All members of the Royal Court receive a plaque from the State Fair and a floral bouquet from Boesen the Florist. An anonymous donor graciously provided the Jordan Creek gift cards for the Royal Court.

Judging is based on personality, attitude, awareness, leadership, citizenship, contribution to community, overall appearance, charm and poise.