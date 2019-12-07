David Royce Miller

David Royce Miller, age 81, passed away peacefully Dec 2,, 2019 at the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics. He was born on February 2, 1938 in Washington County, Iowa to Dallas and Wanda (Seberg) Miller. He married Alice Faye (Unkrich) on September 6, 1964.

Royce served in the Army and was a farmer for over 50 years. He loved spending time with family and watching the grandkids in their activities. He was an avid Iowa Hawkeye fan and loved spending time at the Lake of the Ozarks.

He was a member of the First United Methodist Church.

He is survived by his wife Faye, his children Debbie (Jeff) Ptacek-Sioux Falls, SD; David (Sarah) Miller-Oswego, IL and Doug (Lindsay) Miller-Aurora, IL. Sisters Eloise Brooks and Connie Frey and brothers Gary Miller and Rick Miller; Grandchildren Jade Ptacek, Shay Altshue, Jett Ptacek, Lexis Miller, Morgan Miller, Beau Miller, Michael Miller and Dallas Miller

He was preceded in death by his parents and sister Janet DeYarman.

His body was donated to the University of Iowa Carver College of Medicine per his request.

There will be a Celebration of Life held at the First United Methodist Church in Mt Pleasant from 1-4pm on Saturday December 21, 2019. In lieu of flowers the family requests memorials be made to the University of Iowa Holden Comprehensive Cancer Center or The First United Methodist Church of Mount Pleasant. Online condolences may be sent to www.kimzeyfuneralhome.com