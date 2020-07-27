David L. Weller

David L. Weller, 60, of Oakland Mills, Iowa, passed away at 10:45 p.m. Saturday, July 25, 2020, at the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics in Iowa City, after a long battle with heart complications.

He was born on August 11, 1959, in Keosauqua, Iowa, the son of Charles Pete and Ella Lucille (Cass) Weller. On December 25, 2012, he married Tami McAllister in Salem, Iowa.

He is survived by his wife: Tami; four sons: Jason (Shauna Stuart) Weller of Fort Madison, Josh (Lynette Farmer) Weller of Fort Madison, Daniel (Krista) McAllister and Mathew Weller of Oakland Mills; nine grandchildren; two sisters: Christine Haifley and Shelley Kerr. Also surviving are several nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents and brother James Weller.

When David was younger, he was an avid horseman. He enjoyed riding and working on Harley Davidson motorcycles and mushroom hunting. Most of all, David enjoyed spending time with his family especially his grandchildren.

Friends may call after 12:00 noon Friday, July 31, 2020, at Schmitz Funeral Home in Farmington, Iowa, where the family will receive friends from 4:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. that afternoon.

In lieu of flowers, a memorial has been established in his memory for his son Mathew’s Education Fund. Checks can be written to Tami McAllister-Weller.

Schmitz Funeral Home of Farmington is assisting the family with arrangements. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.schmitzfuneralhomes.com.