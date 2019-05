David J. Kurth

David J. Kurth, 68, Mesa, AZ (formerly Mt. Pleasant) died January 1, 2019 from pancreatic cancer.

Graveside Inurnment will be held at 10:30 Saturday, May 18th at Burge Cemetery, New London, with Pastor David Mixon officiating. The family will receive friends at Elliott Chapel immediately following the service.

