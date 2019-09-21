Dave Brown

Dave Brown, 70, of Mt. Pleasant, died Friday, September 20,2019 at the Henry County Health Center in Mt. Pleasant.

Friends may call to greet the family from 2-4 PM on Sunday, September 29 at the Union Block in Mt. Pleasant. A Celebration of Life will begin at 4 PM.

Those considering an expression of sympathy may direct memorials to the Log Village at Midwest Old Threshers, the Mt. Pleasant Community Theater or the Appalachian Trail Conservancy.

The Kimzey Funeral Home, 213 N. Main St., Mt. Pleasant, is assisting the family.