Darrel L. Peterson

Darrel L. Peterson, 72, of Mt. Pleasant, was found at his residence on Sunday, November 22, 2020 to have previously passed away. A private family graveside service will be held later at the Forest Home Cemetery in Mt. Pleasant. The Kimzey Funeral Home is assisting the family with the arrangements. On line condolences may be left at www.kimzeyfuneralhome.com

A complete obituary will be published later.