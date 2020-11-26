Darrel L. Peterson

Darrel L. Peterson, 72, of Mt. Pleasant, was found at his residence on Sunday, November 22, 2020 to have previously passed away.

A private family graveside service will be held later at the Forest Home Cemetery in Mt. Pleasant. The Kimzey Funeral Home is assisting the family with the arrangements. On line condolences may be left at www.kimzeyfuneralhome.com

Darrel Lavern Peterson was born April 21, 1948 in Mt. Pleasant, IA. He was the son of Vern Arlin and Gwendolyn Louise (Dold) Peterson. He graduated from Mt. Pleasant High School in 1966. He married Connie Sue Williams. The couple later divorced. He then married Patricia Willey. The couple later divorced.

Darrel was employed for many years as a carpet layer with Rheinschmidt’s Floor Covering. For a brief time, Darrel assumed the operation of the Shelter Insurance Agency after his father retired.

Survivors include a daughter and her husband, Penny and Mike Anding of Washington, IA; his mother – Gwen Peterson of Mt. Pleasant; a sister – Nadine Martin of Mt. Pleasant; 4 grandchildren – Drew Peterson, Kelsey Anding, Maquel Anding and Derek Anding; a niece – Angie Withers and a nephew – Seth Martin.

His father, a daughter – Lori Peterson and an infant brother – Ronald Arlin Peterson, precede Darrel in death.