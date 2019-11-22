Darrel Kolkman (final arrangements)

Darrel Lorain Kolkman, 80, of New London, died Thursday, November 21, 2019 at University Hospitals, Iowa City.

The funeral service for Mr. Kolkman will be at 2:00 PM, December 5, 2019 at Calvary Baptist Church, Mt. Pleasant. Burial will be at Trinity Cemetery, rural Mt. Union. Visitation will begin at noon December 4th at Elliott Chapel, New London with the family present to greet friends from 5 – 7 PM. Memorials have been established for the Missionary Fund at Calvary Baptist Church and Shepherds Home and School for individuals with special needs. Online condolences may be left at www.elliottfuneralchapel.com.