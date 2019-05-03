Darlene Faye Vantiger

Darlene Faye Vantiger, 89, of Denmark, Iowa passed away at 9:15 p.m. Thursday, May 2, 2019 at the Great River Klein Center in West Burlington, Iowa.

Born on January 6, 1930, the daughter of Darius Sr. and Ada (Cloud) Derr. On May 7, 1955, she married Paul Vantiger in Fort Madison, Iowa. He preceded her in death on July 16,1992.

Survivors include two sons: Paul (Alice) Vantiger of Dallas City, Illinois and Alan (Jeanne) Vantiger of West Point, Iowa; four daughters: Lynn Chipman of Texas, Mary (Doug) Seberg of Burlington, Iowa, Julie (Jim) Steffen of Mount Pleasant, Iowa, and Patty (Todd Ross) Vandenberg of Denmark, Iowa; eleven grandchildren, fourteen great-grandchildren, and two great-great grandchildren. Also surviving are several nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her husband: Paul, one son, and her brothers and sisters.

Darlene was a nurses aid at Sacred Heart Hospital and Fort Madison Community Hospital. She enjoyed gardening and the children in the OB department at the hospital where she worked. But most of all, she enjoyed her grandchildren.

Friends may call after 1:00 p.m. Monday, May 6, 2019 at Schmitz Funeral Home in West Point where family will receive friends from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m.

A funeral service will be held at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, May 7, 2019 at Schmitz Funeral Home in West Point with Father Dennis Hoffman officiating.

In lieu of flowers, a memorial has been established to the Denmark Fire & Rescue.

Schmitz Funeral Home of West Point is assisting the family with arrangements. On-line condolences to the family may be made at www.schmitzfuneralhomes.com.