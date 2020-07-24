Danville State Savings Bank Danville Lobby Closing for Remodeling

Danville State Savings Bank President Joel Prottsman announces that the DSSB Danville location will begin a major remodeling project starting Wednesday, July 29th. “Due to the inherent risks with demolition and construction, our lobby at the Danville location will be closed to the public for approximately 60 days,” Prottsman said. “The drive-thru in Danville will be open its regular hours for all banking needs and if a customer needs to see a loan officer or conduct other banking business, they can always call and schedule an appointment.” The Danville Bank location at 109 North Main St., in Danville, was originally built in the 1970s and will undergo a major interior renovation that will incorporate new lobby and office facilities. “We feel this remodel goes hand-in-hand with our new online banking and other services we’ve been adding,” Prottsman added. The lobby at the DSSB location in New London will retain regular business hours.