Danville Post Office Incident Update

On Sunday, December 16, 2018, at approximately 7:24pm, Des Moines County Deputies responded to the Danville Post Office in reference to vandalism and burglaries of post office boxes. Upon investigation at the scene, it appeared that several post office boxes were broken into that evening. Detectives are currently working with the Postal Investigator and Postmaster to determine what mail was taken. Detectives have obtained several pieces of evidence from the scene and surrounding area, but are also asking for the public’s assistance in this matter. If you have information that may be related to this incident, please call the Des Moines County Sheriff’s Office at 319-753-8212 or call Crime Stoppers anonymously at 319-753-6835.