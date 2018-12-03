Danville City Council Will Meet

AGENDA

Monday, December 3, 2018

Order of business, regular session

Danville City Council, Danville City Hall

NOTE: The regular session may be conducted electronically

as allowed by Iowa Code 21.8

Citizen comments : Comments must be directed to the subject under consideration. The presiding officer shall rule on the relevance of the citizen comments. Citizens making personal, impertinent, or slanderous remarks may be barred by the presiding officer from further comment before the Council during the meeting.

Call to order, 5:30 p.m..

Accept or amend the agenda.

Open forum: A time set aside to receive comments from the public regarding city business. The Mayor and City Council welcome comments from the public on any subject pertaining to City business, including items on this agenda. You are asked to state your name and address for the record and to limit your remarks to five minutes in order that others may be given the opportunity to speak. The Order of Business is at the discretion of the Chair. No action will be taken.

City Engineer Matt Walker, to give updates on the following: The North Elm Street extension project. Action if needed. On the two water main replacement projects. Action if needed. Manhole replacement project. Action if needed. The City working with the railroad regarding the city’s traffic lights. Action if needed.

Review of the city’s sidewalk ordinance as it pertains to snow removal. Action if needed.

Setting of public hearing regarding the city closing West Albright Avenue. Action if needed.

Fire Chief report. Payment of bills received for fire station project (part of bids). Action if needed. Update on the fire station project. Action if needed. Review of building inspection fee particularly on larger projects. Action if needed.

Public Works Supt. written report. Approval of the written report

Approval of consent agenda. November 19, 2018 council minutes Building and/or electric permits Payment of bills

Council reports and correspondence. Setting of the time of the January 7, 2019 council meeting.

Adjournment.

The next regular session of the Danville City Council is scheduled for Monday, January 7, 2019, Danville City Hall, time to be determined. Council will be meeting with the Danville & Pleasant Grove Township Trustees, starting at 6:30 p.m., Danville City Hall.