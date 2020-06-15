Danville City Council Meetings

AGENDA

Monday, June 15, 2020

Order of business, regular session

Danville City Council, Danville City Hall

NOTE: The regular session may be conducted electronically

as allowed by Iowa Code 21.8

Citizen comments : Comments must be directed to the subject under consideration. The presiding officer shall rule on the relevance of the citizen comments. Citizens making personal, impertinent, or slanderous remarks may be barred by the presiding officer from further comment before the Council during the meeting.

Call to order, 6:00 p.m..

Accept or amend the agenda.

Open forum: A time set aside to receive comments from the public regarding city business. The Mayor and City Council welcome comments from the public on any subject pertaining to City business, including items on this agenda. You are asked to state your name and address for the record and to limit your remarks to five minutes in order that others may be given the opportunity to speak. The Order of Business is at the discretion of the Chair. No action will be taken.

Discussion and action on the DMC Sheriff’s report for May 2020.

City Attorney Josh Schier Discussion and action on the nuisance abatement for the mobile home court located at 400 South Third Avenue. Update on the nuisance abatement located at 208 East Plank Road. Action if needed.

Discussion and action on Resolution 2020-12 setting the fiscal year end transfers amounts.

Fire Chief/Building Inspector report. Update on the July 3rd Fire Department Fish/Chicken fry & Fireworks event. Approval of the Fireworks permit and closing a few streets during the event. Review of building permits. Action by council if needed. Action if needed from anything else as presented.

Public Works Supt. written report. Discussion and action on purchase of a pickup truck. Review of quote for new snow plow. Action by council needed. Update on extending the water main on the School property towards the Nursing Home. Action if needed. Review quotes for concrete street repair and maintenance. Action if needed. Approval of pay estimate #3 to Four Seasons related to the 2nd/Roosevelt Intersection project. Review information provided in regards to drainage behind 510 South Main Street. Action if needed. Review of the remainder written report. Action if needed.

Approval of the consent agenda items. Council minutes of June 1, 2020. May 2020 financial reports. Building and/or electric permits. Payment of bills.

Council reports and correspondence.

Adjournment of the regular session of the Danville City Council. Council MAY need to recess at 6:30 p.m. and reconvene after end of the joint City/Trustee meeting scheduling to start at 6:30 p.m.. Otherwise, the next regular session of the Danville City Council will be held on Monday, July 6, 2020, starting at 6:00 p.m., Danville City Hall.

Order of business, regular joint meeting

Danville City Council and Danville & Pleasant Grove Township Trustees

to be held at Danville City Hall

Call to order, 6:30 p.m..

Accept or amend the agenda.

Open forum: A time set aside to receive comments from the public regarding fire department business. The Council and Trustees welcome comments from the public on any subject pertaining to fire department business, including items on this agenda. You are asked to state your name and address for the record and to limit your remarks to five minutes in order that others may be given the opportunity to speak. The Order of Business is at the discretion of the Chair. No action will be taken.

Discussion and action on the Fire Chief’s report.

Discussion on the information received from American Tower. Reviewing of this information with the City Attorney. Action if needed.

Discussion on the upcoming renewal of the fire agreement between the City/Trustees and the City of Middletown. Action if needed.

Approval of the March 16, 2020 minutes.

Discussion and action regarding the bills as presented.

Discussion and action on adding and/or removing members from the Fire Department.

Setting of next joint meeting.