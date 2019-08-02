Danville City Council Meeting Agenda

AGENDA

Monday, August 5, 2019

Order of business, regular session

Danville City Council, Danville City Hall

NOTE: The regular session may be conducted electronically

as allowed by Iowa Code 21.8

Citizen comments : Comments must be directed to the subject under consideration. The presiding officer shall rule on the relevance of the citizen comments. Citizens making personal, impertinent, or slanderous remarks may be barred by the presiding officer from further comment before the Council during the meeting.

Call to order, 5:30 p.m..

Accept or amend the agenda.

Open forum: A time set aside to receive comments from the public regarding city business. The Mayor and City Council welcome comments from the public on any subject pertaining to City business, including items on this agenda. You are asked to state your name and address for the record and to limit your remarks to five minutes in order that others may be given the opportunity to speak. The Order of Business is at the discretion of the Chair. No action will be taken.

Matt Walker, City Engineer, French-Reneker-Assoc. Project acceptance of the Water main improvements project. Action by council. Discussion and action on pay estimate number 14 to Fye Excavation – final quantities and retainage. Discussion and action on the traffic signal modifications to the intersection of Old Highway 34 and North Main Street. Update on any other ongoing city projects. Action if needed.

Discussion on obtaining a building inspector for the Danville School addition project. Action if needed.

Update on the 101 East Old Highway 34 (the Mart) property. Action by council if needed.

Discussion and action on the property located at 303 East Old Highway 34.

Public Works Supt. written report. Quotes for materials for three phase electric line extension around school property. Review and approval of Public Works report.

Approval of consent agenda. July 15, 2019 council minutes. Building and/or electric permits. Payment of bills.

Council reports and correspondence.

Adjournment.

The next regular session of the Danville City Council will be on

Monday, August 19, 2019, starting at 5:30 p.m., Danville City Hall.