Danville City Council Meeting Agenda

Danville City Council Meeting AgendaWritten by Theresa Rose on February 15, 2021
AGENDA
Monday, February 15, 2021
Danville City Council, Danville City Hall
Work session
- Call to order at 5:00 p.m..
- Matt Walker, City Engineer to present cost estimates and information on various lagoon system options. No action will be taken during this work session.
- Closing to the work session.
Order of business, regular session NOTE: The regular session may be conducted electronically as allowed by Iowa Code 21.8 Citizen comments: Comments must be directed to the subject under consideration. The presiding officer shall rule on the relevance of the citizen comments. Citizens making personal, impertinent, or slanderous remarks may be barred by the presiding officer from further comment before the Council during the meeting.
- Call to order at 6:00 p.m..
- Accept or amend the agenda.
- Open forum: A time set aside to receive comments from the public regarding city business. The Mayor and City Council welcome comments from the public on any subject pertaining to City business, including items on this agenda. You are asked to state your name and address for the record and to limit your remarks to five minutes in order that others may be given the opportunity to speak. The Order of Business is at the discretion of the Chair. No action will be taken.
- Discussion and action on the January 2021 Des Moines County Sheriff’s report.
- City Attorney Josh Schier.
- Presentation of the 2020 City of Danville Municipal Code (recodification process).
- Setting of public hearing on the proposed recodification code.
- Discussion on printing the recodification code book. Action if needed.
- Discussion and action on any of the information as presented during the 5:00 work session pertaining to the city’s sewer lagoon project.
- Update on the proposed 2021/2022 budget.
- Review of the budget requirement by presenting the Notice of Public Hearing -Proposed Max Property Tax Levy form.
- Action by council to set the required public hearing for this notice.
- Action by council to publish the public hearing notification.
- Discussion and action on Resolution 2021-06, the hiring of part-time help for the City of Danville on a as needed basis.
- Fire Chief & Building Inspector’s report.
- Action by council if needed.
February 15, 2021
- Public Works report.
- Action by council if needed.
- Approval of consent agenda.
- Council minutes of February 1, 2021.
- January 2021 financial reports.
- Payment of bills.
- Council reports and correspondence.
- Discussion and action on the letter received from the Danville Post Prom Committee.
- Review of the status of City Hall staying closed or reopening to the public. Action if needed.
- Setting of Spring Cleanup for April 30, 2021. Action by council.
- Update on the current status of the City’s webpage. Action by council if needed.
- Adjournment. The next regular session of the Danville City Council is scheduled for Monday, March 1, 2021, Danville City Hall, 6:00 p.m..
- Work session on the 2021/2022 city budget. No action will be taken during this work session.