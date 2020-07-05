Danville City Council Meeting Agenda

Monday, July 6, 2020

Order of business, regular session

Danville City Council, Danville City Hall

NOTE: The regular session may be conducted electronically

as allowed by Iowa Code 21.8

Citizen comments : Comments must be directed to the subject under consideration. The presiding officer shall rule on the relevance of the citizen comments. Citizens making personal, impertinent, or slanderous remarks may be barred by the presiding officer from further comment before the Council during the meeting.

Call to order, 6:00 p.m..

Accept or amend the agenda.

Open forum: A time set aside to receive comments from the public regarding city business. The Mayor and City Council welcome comments from the public on any subject pertaining to City business, including items on this agenda. You are asked to state your name and address for the record and to limit your remarks to five minutes in order that others may be given the opportunity to speak. The Order of Business is at the discretion of the Chair. No action will be taken.

Discussion on the condition of the property located at 405 West Division Street. Action by council if needed

Discussion and action on Resolution 2020-13 adding stop signs on North Ash Street.

Discussion and action on Resolution 2020-14, making a correction to the employee life insurance payment as stated in the wage’s resolution.

Discussion and action on Resolution 2020-15 transferring General Fund money into the Fire Department Capital fund.

Fire Chief/Building Inspector report. Action on any building permits received. Action on the Fire Chief/Building Inspector report as presented.

Public Works Supt. written report. Approval of pay estimate #4 to Four Seasons related to the 2nd/Roosevelt Intersection project. Review and approval of the Public Works written report.

Approval of the consent agenda items. Council minutes of June 15, 2020. June 2020 financial statements. Electric permits. Cigarette permit belonging to Old 34 Gas & Grill. Utility easements. Payment of bills.

Council reports and correspondence.

Adjournment.

The next regular session of the Danville City Council is scheduled for Monday, July 20, 2020, Danville City Hall, 6:00 p.m..