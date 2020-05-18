Danville City Council Meeting Agenda

AGENDA

Monday, May 18, 2020

Order of business, regular session

Danville City Council, Danville City Hall

NOTE: The regular session may be conducted electronically

as allowed by Iowa Code 21.8

Citizen comments : Comments must be directed to the subject under consideration. The presiding officer shall rule on the relevance of the citizen comments. Citizens making personal, impertinent, or slanderous remarks may be barred by the presiding officer from further comment before the Council during the meeting.

Call to order, 6:00 p.m..

Accept or amend the agenda.

Open forum: A time set aside to receive comments from the public regarding city business. The Mayor and City Council welcome comments from the public on any subject pertaining to City business, including items on this agenda. You are asked to state your name and address for the record and to limit your remarks to five minutes in order that others may be given the opportunity to speak. The Order of Business is at the discretion of the Chair. No action will be taken.

Discussion action on the April 2020 DMC Sheriff’s report as presented.

Discussion and action on Resolution 2020-09 setting water rates, effective July 1, 2020.

Discussion and action on Resolution 2020-10 setting sewer rates effective July 1, 2020.

Review of proposed Newsletter to be sent out with the June 1, 2020, utility bills.

Fire Chief/Building Inspector report. Action if needed from report.

Public Works Supt. written report. Review and approval of the 2019 Water Quality Report. Discussion on proceeding with obtaining quotes for purchase of a new city truck. Review and approval of the street sealcoat bid received from LL Pelling. School construction project update – action if needed. Review and approval of the Public Works written report.

Approval of the consent agenda items. Council minutes of April 20, 2020. Financial reports for April 2020. Cancellation and refund beer permit funds to Old 34 Gas & Grill. Building and/or electric permits. Payment of bills.

Council reports and correspondence. Discussion on employee wages for the 2020-2021 fiscal year. Discussion on opening up the park and community building. Action if needed.