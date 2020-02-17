Danville City Council Meeting Agenda

AGENDA

Monday, February 17, 2020

Danville City Hall

NOTE: The regular session may be conducted electronically

as allowed by Iowa Code 21.8

Citizen comments : Comments must be directed to the subject under consideration. The presiding officer shall rule on the relevance of the citizen comments. Citizens making personal, impertinent, or slanderous remarks may be barred by the presiding officer from further comment before the Council during the meeting.

Public Hearing

Call to order, 6:00 p.m.. Public hearing to receive comments on the proposed 2020/2021 max levy form. Closing of public hearing.

Order of business, regular session

Call to order immediately following the public hearing.

Accept or amend the agenda.

Open forum: A time set aside to receive comments from the public regarding city business. The Mayor and City Council welcome comments from the public on any subject pertaining to City business, including items on this agenda. You are asked to state your name and address for the record and to limit your remarks to five minutes in order that others may be given the opportunity to speak. The Order of Business is at the discretion of the Chair. No action will be taken.

Discussion and action on the January 2020 Des Moines County Sheriff’s report.

Engineering agreement for the next step in the NPDES Permit process for upgrades to the wastewater treatment plant. Action by council.

Discussion and action on Resolution 2020-07, approving the Maximum Tax Dollars from Certain Levies for the upcoming 2020/2021 budget.

Motion to set the date and time for the public hearing on the 2020-2021 budget.

Fire Chief/Building Inspector report. Action if needed from report.

Public Works Supt. written report. Review of proposal for trade-in of Kubota mower. Discussion and action if needed. Approval of the written report.

Approval of the consent agenda items. Council minutes of February 3, 2020. January 2020 financial reports. Building and/or electric permits. Payment of bills.

Council reports and correspondence. Acknowledging the date for Spring Cleanup, Friday, May 1, 2020.