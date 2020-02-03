Danville City Council Meeting Agenda

AGENDA

Monday, February 3, 2020

Danville City Council, Danville City Hall

Call to order, 6:00 p.m..

Accept or amend the agenda.

Open forum: A time set aside to receive comments from the public regarding city business. The Mayor and City Council welcome comments from the public on any subject pertaining to City business, including items on this agenda. You are asked to state your name and address for the record and to limit your remarks to five minutes in order that others may be given the opportunity to speak. The Order of Business is at the discretion of the Chair. No action will be taken.

Discussion and action on the proposed 2020/20221 Law Enforcement agreement with Des Moines County.

Discussion and action on Resolution 2020-05, updating the city’s employee longevity pay scale.

Discussion and action on Resolution 2020-06, making a donation to the Danville Station for the 2020/2021 fiscal year.

Fire Chief/Building Inspector report. Action if needed from report.

Public Works Supt. written report. Approval of the written report.

Approval of the consent agenda items. Council minutes of February 3, 2020. Building and/or electric permits. Payment of bills.

Council reports and correspondence. Update from the committee members working on the upcoming July 4th festivities. Action by council if needed.

Page 1 of 2, agenda

Page 2 of 2, agenda, February 17, 2020

Update on the proposed 2020/2021 budget. Review of the new budget requirement by presenting the Notice of Public Hearing -Proposed Property Tax Levy form. Action by council to set the required public hearing for this notice. Action by council to publish the public hearing notification.

Adjournment.

Work session, if needed, to work on the 2020/2021 budget. No action will be taken during this work session.

The next regular session of the Danville City Council is scheduled for

Monday, March 2, 2020, Danville City Hall, 6:00 p.m..