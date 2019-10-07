Danville City Council Meeting Agenda

Monday, October 7, 2019

Public Hearing, Danville City Hall

Call to order, 5:30 p.m.. The purpose of this public hearing is on the proposal to transfer a portion of a city lot to the Danville & Pleasant Grove Township Trustees. The location of this property is 207 North Elm Street which houses the Danville Fire Department. As part of their mutual agreement to provide fire and emergency services, the entities have shared ownership and responsibilities of the Danville Fire Department. Comments received from the public pertaining to this public hearing. Closing of public hearing.

Order of business, regular session

Danville City Council, Danville City Hall

NOTE: The regular session may be conducted electronically

as allowed by Iowa Code 21.8

Citizen comments : Comments must be directed to the subject under consideration. The presiding officer shall rule on the relevance of the citizen comments. Citizens making personal, impertinent, or slanderous remarks may be barred by the presiding officer from further comment before the Council during the meeting.

Call to order, immediately following the public hearing

Accept or amend the agenda.

Open forum: A time set aside to receive comments from the public regarding city business. The Mayor and City Council welcome comments from the public on any subject pertaining to City business, including items on this agenda. You are asked to state your name and address for the record and to limit your remarks to five minutes in order that others may be given the opportunity to speak. The Order of Business is at the discretion of the Chair. No action will be taken.

Bob Sanchez, J & S Electronics on upgrading the city’s computers. Action by council if needed.

Discussion with Michael Petersen, 407 South Main Street, regarding the possibility of adding on to his garage. Action by council if needed.

Matt Walker, City Engineer. Review of letter received from the Iowa Dept. of Natural Resources. Action by council if needed. Approval of Pay Estimate #4 to Fye Excavating for the work done on the North Elm Street extension project. Acceptance of the North Elm Street extension project. Update on other city projects. Action if needed.

101 East Old Highway 34 update. Acknowledgement of letter received from the IDNR pertaining to the storage tanks. Review of email received from the Danville School District stating their interest in pursuing this property. Action if needed.

Discussion and action on Resolution 2019-18, approving the updated City/County Health Care Plan, 28E agreement.

Discussion and action on Resolution 2019-19 regarding the public hearing held earlier.

Public Works Supt. written report. Review and approval of Public Works report.

Approval of consent agenda. September 16, 2019 council minutes. August & September 2019 financial reports. City Clerk to attend upcoming Budget Workshop. Building and/or electric permits Payment of bills.

Council reports and correspondence. Discussion on possibly having a fall cleanup. Action if needed. Discussion on possibly establishing rental permits. Action if needed.