Danville City Council Meeting Agenda

AGENDA

Monday, September 16, 2019

Order of business, regular session

Danville City Council, Danville City Hall

NOTE: The regular session may be conducted electronically

as allowed by Iowa Code 21.8

Citizen comments : Comments must be directed to the subject under consideration. The presiding officer shall rule on the relevance of the citizen comments. Citizens making personal, impertinent, or slanderous remarks may be barred by the presiding officer from further comment before the Council during the meeting.

Call to order, 5:30 p.m..

Accept or amend the agenda.

Open forum: A time set aside to receive comments from the public regarding city business. The Mayor and City Council welcome comments from the public on any subject pertaining to City business, including items on this agenda. You are asked to state your name and address for the record and to limit your remarks to five minutes in order that others may be given the opportunity to speak. The Order of Business is at the discretion of the Chair. No action will be taken.

Discussion and action on the August 2019 Sherriff’s report.

Discussion and action on the route for the Harvest Moon run as presented by the Danville Booster Club.

Discussion and action on the homecoming parade route as requested by Danville Schools.

Darven Kendall, from the Des Moines County Recycling Center, to give an update on the weekly recycling truck that visits Danville every Wednesday. Action if needed.

Matt Walker, City Engineer. Revisiting the traffic signal removal decision regarding the intersection of Old Highway 34 and North Main Street. Action if needed. Update on other city projects. Action if needed.

Discussion and actin on Resolution 2019-16, approving the 2018/2019 Street Finance report.

Discussion and action on Resolution 2016-17, transferring 2/3 ownership of the new fire station property to the townships and setting the date/time for the public hearing for this ownership transfer.

Discussion on upgrading the city’s computers. Action if needed.

Setting of Trick- or treat night for the towns’ ghosts and goblins.

Building Inspector and Fire Chief report.

Public Works Supt. written report. Review and approval of Public Works report.

Approval of consent agenda. September 3, 2019 council minutes. Building and/or electric permits Payment of bills.

Council reports and correspondence. Update on sending notification to Burlington Northern Sante Fe Railroad pertaining to mowing of their properties. Action by council if needed. Discussion on possibly establishing rental permits. Action if needed.

Adjournment. The next regular session of the Danville City Council will be on Monday, October 7, 2019, Danville City Hall.

AGENDA

Monday, September 16, 2019

Order of business, regular joint meeting

Danville City Council and Danville & Pleasant Grove Township Trustees

to be held at Danville City Hall

Call to order, 6:30 p.m..

Accept or amend the agenda.

Open forum: A time set aside to receive comments from the public regarding fire department business. The Council and Trustees welcome comments from the public on any subject pertaining to fire department business, including items on this agenda. You are asked to state your name and address for the record and to limit your remarks to five minutes in order that others may be given the opportunity to speak. The Order of Business is at the discretion of the Chair. No action will be taken.

Discussion and action on the Fire Chief’s report.

Discussion on the status of the Ford Expedition. Action if needed.

Review of 10 year projection as prepared by the Fire Chief. Action if needed.

Discussion and action on adding and/or removing members from the Fire Department.

Approval of the June 17, 2019 minutes.

Discussion and action regarding the bills as presented.

Setting of next joint meeting.