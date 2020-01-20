Danville City Council Meeting

AGENDA

Monday, January 20, 2020

Order of business, regular session

Danville City Council, Danville City Hall

NOTE: The regular session may be conducted electronically

as allowed by Iowa Code 21.8

Citizen comments : Comments must be directed to the subject under consideration. The presiding officer shall rule on the relevance of the citizen comments. Citizens making personal, impertinent, or slanderous remarks may be barred by the presiding officer from further comment before the Council during the meeting.

Public Hearing

Call to order, 6:00 p.m.. Public hearing to receive comments on the proposed 2019-2020 amended budget. Closing of public hearing.

Order of business, regular session

Call to order immediately following the public hearing.

Accept or amend the agenda.

Open forum: A time set aside to receive comments from the public regarding city business. The Mayor and City Council welcome comments from the public on any subject pertaining to City business, including items on this agenda. You are asked to state your name and address for the record and to limit your remarks to five minutes in order that others may be given the opportunity to speak. The Order of Business is at the discretion of the Chair. No action will be taken.

Discussion and action on the November & December 2019 DMC Sheriff’s reports.

Chris Lee from Des Moines County Conservation office to discuss Waters Park. Action by council if needed.

Boy Scout Jonathan Fortin, Troop 71, to present ideas for an Eagle Scout project. Action by council if needed.

Bob & Janet Hesler to give an update on the Danville Station. Action by council if needed.

Scot Rogers, a July 4th Celebration committee member, to present ideas for this year’s event. Action by council if needed.

Discussion and action on Resolution 2020-05, amending the 2019/2020 budget.

Authorization to pay the FEMA grant invoices from Sandry Fire Supply.

Discussion and action on the request from the Danville Post Prom Committee.

Page 1 of 2, City of Danville, agenda

Page 2 of 2, City of Danville, agenda

Matt Walker, City Engineer, French-Reneker-Assoc. Update on the North Main Street/Old Highway 34 traffic light project. Action by council if needed. Discussion on a possible Roosevelt Storm Sewer extension project. Action by council if needed. Update on the Wastewater NPDES permit. Action if needed. Review of the Short & Long Term projects planning goals. Action by council if needed.

Public Works Supt. written report. Approval of the written report

Approval of consent agenda. Council minutes of January 6, 2020. December 2019 financial reports. Building and/or electric permits. Payment of bills.

Council reports and correspondence. Update on the city’s website page. Action by council if needed. Discussion on updating the employee’s longevity pay. Action if needed.

Adjournment. The next regular session of the Danville City Council is scheduled for Monday, February 3. 2020, Danville City Hall, 6:00 p.m..